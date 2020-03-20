Severe Weather Preparedness: Flooding

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) -- All week the Storm Team has been giving you information to stay ahead of the storm.

With flood warnings currently in effect all across the Wabash Valley, it is only appropriate to talk about flooding and how it is the number one worst natural hazard in the world.

According to FEMA, flooding across the United States have caused more than 7.1 billion dollars in damage within the last 10 years. Each year more deaths occur due to flooding than any other thunderstorm related hazard. Well, why is that?

Storm Team 10 reached out to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis to see why flooding is such a hazard not only for our country but right here in the Wabash Valley.

"The topography in the Wabash Valley certainly supports some areas being more susceptible to flooding. Not just through Vigo county and through other counties there in the Wabash Valley. And then of course as you get out near the Wabash itself, a lot of fields on both sides of the river, those areas fill up really quickly"

Flash flooding can occur within minutes especially during times of heavy rainfall. Having a preparedness kit ready at all times, knowing if you are in a risk area, and staying up to date with weather forecasts can keep you ready to take action in case flooding begins in your area.

Now there are multiple flood warnings in place right now throughout the Wabash Valley and we will continue to monitor our areas largest rivers so you know when to "Turn Around, and Don't Drown"

Below are the current warnings in the Wabash Valley.