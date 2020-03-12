Clear

Severe Weather Possible Tonight

Strong to possibly severe storms could impact the Wabash Valley tonight.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 1:24 PM
Posted By: David Siple

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley may be in for a rocky night. Strong to severe storms from may occur from I-70 southward. Details are below. 

Timing: 3:00 PM - 10:00 PM Tonight (Thursday 3/12).

See image below of Storm Team 10's Futurecast. 

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the WTHI Viewing area under a slight risk (Stage 3).

The main threats for the Wabash Valley include heavy rainfall, damaging wind, large hail up to dime to quarter size, lightning, and a low chance of an isolated tornado. Most of these threats will be south of I-70. 

Since we are entering severe weather season, it is a great idea to get familiar with your severe weather procedures. Have a weather radio turned on especially during times when storms are expected, have a preparedness kit, and know where to take shelter. 

As always stay tuned and follow Storm Team 10's coverage for the latest updates throughout the afternoon and evening. 

