Severe Weather Myths

Many of us have heard the myths. Storm Team 10's David Siple gives you the facts to keep you safe this severe weather season.

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 7:26 PM
Posted By: David Siple

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have heard all of the different types myths regarding weather. Knowing the facts could be the difference between staying safe and putting yourself in harms way. Here are a few of those common myths.

A common myth is that tornadoes cannot cross through rivers or even go through large cities. Well unfortunately this was recently debunked in the City of Nashville Tennessee. The NWS in Nashville Tennessee actually tracked the tornado cross a very large river and go through the city of Nashville.

Another common myth is that tornado sirens should be heard inside of your house. Tornado sirens are strategically placed in places like a park areas where people gather a lot, because tornadoes are specifically designed to be only heard by people outside.

Another myth is that people think that opening up their windows during a tornado would help equalize the pressure in your house. Well that just allows for more debris and takes away your time when you should be getting to your safe place during a tornado warning.

Knowing the difference between what is fact and fiction can keep you and your family safe, during times of severe weather.

