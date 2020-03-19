Clear
Severe Weather and Flooding Expected

Strong storms could work into the Wabash Valley Thursday afternoon and evening.

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 2:48 PM
Posted By: David Siple

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Storm Team 10 will be tracking the threat for severe weather over the next 24 hours. Below are details about the upcoming storm system moving into the Wabash Valley. 

It is very important to have ways to get warnings tonight. Some of these storms could reach severe limits and you have to be ready to seek shelter in the event severe weather is coming in your direction. 

Turning your weather radios on, downloading the Storm Team 10 App, and staying up to date on radar and our forecasts will keep you ahead of the storm. 

  • Timing - A lot of rain has already come through the region. Much more is expected this evening and through the overnight hours. Strong storms could impact our area from 7:00 PM - 2:00 AM Friday morning. 

Flood concerns will be ongoing through early next week. 

Below is the current model radar data.

  • Threats - The Storm Prediction Center has all of the WTHI viewing area under a stage 3 out of 5 (Enhanced) outlook for severe weather this evening and overnight. 

Threats include damaging winds, flooding, hail, and isolated tornadoes. With the dynamics of the atmosphere, a couple of quick spin up tornadoes could occur especially the further south you go in our area. 

  • Flooding - This will be an issue over the next week. Water levels in most of the major rivers are already up so with added rainfall over the next 24 hours, flooding will become an issue. 

Below are the current watches and warnings for the region. All of the major rivers are under a flood warning over the next week. A flash flood watch has been issued for many of our southern counties where a lot of the rainfall will occur.  

Some areas could see up to 1.5 inches  to 2.5 inches of rainfall over the next 12 hours. 

Below are current river levels and crest dates for major rivers. (Wabash, White, and Embarras)

Stay weather aware Thursday evening and into Friday morning!

Terre Haute
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
