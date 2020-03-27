Clear

Severe Storm Season Weather

The kinds of weather we see during storm season can change quickly. Here's what you could see.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 10:17 AM
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 10:18 AM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Spring is officially here, and that means one of our most active weather seasons.

During spring and summer, we can get very different weather, watches, and warnings than we get in other parts of the year.

When it comes to weather, the most common form we see is rain.

While this can happen year round, the next level of severe weather is more common during warm months.

That weather is a thunderstorm.

For thunderstorms, you can expect heavy rain, lightning, and even high winds.

The reason these are more common during warm months is because warm air fuels thunderstorms.

Something that can stem off of a thunderstorm is flooding.

When the ground gets over saturated, there’s no place for it to go, and that’s when we get flooding.

During the summer, we can often see hail, when conditions are right.

And finally, one of the most dangerous kinds of severe weather is a tornado.

For a tornado to form, conditions have to be just right.

While they are not as common as a thunderstorm, or rain, they are typically much more destructive.

As we head into the peak of storm season, one way you can stay informed is with our storm team 10 weather app.

That way, you always get the most important information as soon as we send it out.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Showers and Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Make A Home Made Rain Gauge

Image

Chamber of Commerce looking ahead to Federal act helping businesses

Image

Not everyone will fit the criteria to be tested for COVID-19. Here's what you should know

Image

Severe Storm Season Weather

Image

Crime Stoppers: Sullivan County burglary suspects

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Friday: Showers and storms, cloudy. High: 68

Image

Keeping the lights on: Here's what Duke Energy is doing to keep workers healthy

Image

Catholic Charities holds mobile pantry at Terre Haute North

Image

Big Willy's Townhouse in Terre Haute starts deliveries

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities