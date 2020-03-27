Severe Storm Season Weather

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Spring is officially here, and that means one of our most active weather seasons.

During spring and summer, we can get very different weather, watches, and warnings than we get in other parts of the year.

When it comes to weather, the most common form we see is rain.

While this can happen year round, the next level of severe weather is more common during warm months.

That weather is a thunderstorm.

For thunderstorms, you can expect heavy rain, lightning, and even high winds.

The reason these are more common during warm months is because warm air fuels thunderstorms.

Something that can stem off of a thunderstorm is flooding.

When the ground gets over saturated, there’s no place for it to go, and that’s when we get flooding.

During the summer, we can often see hail, when conditions are right.

And finally, one of the most dangerous kinds of severe weather is a tornado.

For a tornado to form, conditions have to be just right.

While they are not as common as a thunderstorm, or rain, they are typically much more destructive.

