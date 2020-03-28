WABASH VALLEY, (WTHI) -- Before a severe storm event makes its way into the Wabash Valley, you will likely see the Storm Team use a Severe Storm Outlook graphic. When we show this in our forecasts, we are telling you how likely or how strong storms could be in our area.

Within these outlooks, there are 5 categories labeled:

Marginal (Stage 1) Which means isolated severe storms are possible.

Slight (Stage 2) Scattered severe storms are possible.

Enhanced (Stage 3) Numerous severe storms are possible.

Moderate (Stage 4) Widespread severe storms are likely.

High (Stage 5) Widespread severe storms are expected.

The Storm Prediction Center or S.P.C. in Norman, Oklahoma issues these outlooks for the entire country every single day. They will issue a Day 1 outlook, a Day 2 outlook, and a Day 3 outlook.

When we talk about these outlooks you need to make sure you stay up to date with the Storm Team 10's forecasts and have ways to get watches and warnings. Having your weather radios turned up and downloading the Storm Team 10 weather app to your phone are the best resources during severe storms.

Our main goal here in the storm team 10 weather center, is to keep you ahead of the storm and to keep you and your family safe when severe weather rolls into the Wabash Valley