Officials say several showed up to vote, but were not registered

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- The results are in and people across the Wabash Valley are saying Tuesday was a record breaking day. People in Indiana and Illinois went to the polls to vote in this year's midterm elections.

Brad Newman, Vigo County clerk, says there were a few hiccups. But, he says this is normal. Newman says no one could have predicted this year's voter turnout.

"Those numbers are incredible," Newman said. "44 percent of the voting poputation was astonishing in a midterm election. And, quite honestly people were patient and people were very understanding."

70,000 people registered to vote. 32,171 votes were cast in Vigo County. This includes the 16,000 early votes.

44 percent of registered voters participated in the 2018 midterm election.

The number included lots of young people. Indiana State University (ISU) students found long lines as they headed out to vote. This is the second time ISU has been a polling place. Officials say putting a voting center at ISU is an easy and convenient way to get students to get out and vote.

Lots of people said the long wait had to do with there only being three voting machines. But, Newman says this is not the case. He says they had a large number of provisional ballots. This means that several people showed up to vote who were not registered.

"The ones that weren't registered that came to vote, you have to love them," Newman said. "I mean, seriously. They wanted to be a part of the process and you can't take that away from them, that's huge. I mean it speaks volumes to what we have tried to accomplish at ISU. This community has fought hard to make ISU part of the process."

Newman says by law, they have to let the person vote. But, it's an entire process. The election board will decide later if those votes will count.

On November 16, the votes will be certified.