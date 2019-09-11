Several take the chance to talk to local police over a cup of coffee

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Community members had the chance to chat with local law enforcement on Wednesday.

It was all over a cup of coffee at the McDonald's on Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute.

Coffee with a Cop is an opportunity for the community to share their concerns with law enforcement.

Officials say topics like scams and distracted driving were discussed.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office, the Terre Haute Police Department, and Indiana State Police were represented.

Matt Ames with Indiana State Police said he enjoys hearing stories from the community.

"This morning, of course, it's 9/11, talked to a gentleman who served in the war with the Navy and just hearing the stories that he had to tell me this morning...get up, shake hands so you know you've made a good friend for today," Ames said.

The next Coffee with a Cop is set for December 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Baeslers.