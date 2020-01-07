Several schools receive thousands in grant money from United Way

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - More than $6,000 has been given to several Wabash Valley schools. It's part of the United Way of the Wabash Valley's Success by Six Program.

The grants support early childhood literacy projects.

This year, seven organizations received the award. They were in Clay and Vigo Counties.

The goal is to instill a love of reading and learning in young children and their families.

It's tailored to kids through age six.

More than 200 kids in our community will be impacted by this grant.