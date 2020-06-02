Several placed in police custody as protests in Terre Haute continue into Monday night

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Protests continued into Monday night in Terre Haute.
News 10's Sarah Lehman reports seeing several people placed into police custody in the 3rd and Wabash area, near the Vigo County Courthouse.
Our crew on the scene says a fight broke out between two groups of people. It was not immediately clear what led to the fight starting.
LINK | PROTESTS CONTINUE IN TERRE HAUTE
Police closed 3rd Street in the area of the courthouse.
We will continue to follow this story and bring you more as information becomes available.
Posted by Sarah Lehman on Monday, June 1, 2020
#RIGHTNOW the group of protesters from the courthouse earlier are now making their way through town. Dozens of people walking down the middle of Wabash Ave. @WTHITV pic.twitter.com/ByT25pBj7c
— Sarah Lehman (@WTHISarahLehman) June 1, 2020