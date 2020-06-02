Several placed in police custody as protests in Terre Haute continue into Monday night

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Protests continued into Monday night in Terre Haute.

News 10's Sarah Lehman reports seeing several people placed into police custody in the 3rd and Wabash area, near the Vigo County Courthouse.

Our crew on the scene says a fight broke out between two groups of people. It was not immediately clear what led to the fight starting.

Police closed 3rd Street in the area of the courthouse.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more as information becomes available.