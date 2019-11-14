Clear
Several people were injured in a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita. A suspect is in custody

Several people were injured in a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita. A suspect is in custody

The suspect in the shooting at Saugus High School is in custody and is being treated at a hospital, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said on Twitter.

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 1:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wore

(CNN) -- [Breaking news update]

The suspect in the shooting at Saugus High School is in custody and is being treated at a hospital, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said on Twitter.

Details about how the suspect was captured weren't immediately available.

[Original story, published at 12:45 p.m. ET]

Several people have been injured in a shooting at a high school in the Southern California city of Santa Clarita, and authorities are looking for the shooter, law enforcement officials said.

The shooting happened Thursday morning at Saugus High School some 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, authorities said, sending students streaming out of the building and emergency workers rushing to the scene.

Deputies are looking for a suspect described as an Asian male in black clothing, the department said on Twitter. The suspect is believed to be a student at the school, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told CNN affiliate KABC.

Six patients -- three in critical condition -- have been taken to hospitals, officials at the facilities said. At least five were shot, a sheriff's department official said.

"If you live in neighborhoods anywhere near Saugus High, PLEASE LOCK DOORS and stay inside," the sheriff's department said on Twitter. "If you see suspect, male dark clothing, in backyards, etc. CALL 911"

Emergency workers took at least three people out of the school on gurneys, and large groups of people have been walking out single-file with armed escorts, aerial footage from CNN affiliates shows.

The shooting happened about 20 minutes before the start of school, according to Hannah de Caussin, whose daughter attends Saugus.

All schools in Santa Clarita's William S. Hart school district were temporarily locked down as a precaution, but the restrictions were lifted at all but Saugus and Arroyo Seco Junior High by mid-morning, the district said.

Saugus High School has about 2,400 students, according to the district.

