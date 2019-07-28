VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several people are in critical condition after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 74.
It happened Saturday, just after 3 p.m. near the Indiana-Illinois state line.
Vermillion County authorities say crews were cleaning up after a vehicle fire when they were called about several semis and vehicles colliding about a half mile away.
Police say a semi driver failed to slow down for slowed traffic. That's when Daniel Alvarez hit a vehicle that caused a chain reaction.
One of the victims in the crash was Patricia Campbell of Indianapolis. Campbell was driving an SUV and was hit by another vehicle. She was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.
Another car driven by 18-year-old Kaleb Alcuna was hit. Alcuna, a child and a toddler were also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Related Content
- Several people injured after multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 74
- Police respond to vehicle crash on interstate
- Two people seriously injured following motorcycle crash
- Benefits for construction workers injured after fall from Interstate 70
- Authorities: 6 injured in off-road vehicle crash in Indiana
- 1 dead in crash involving salt truck on Indiana interstate
- Crash involves several parked vehicles
- Crews work to dig out vehicles that slide off of interstate during winter weather
- Joey ‘Jaws’ Chestnut continues dominance, downs record 74 hot dogs
- Several vehicles involved in I-70 Crash