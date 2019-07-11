Several organizations receive grants to continue their work in the arts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ten Terre Haute non-profit groups can continue their work in the arts thanks to grants from the city.

The groups were awarded checks at the 2019 City Arts Grant Awards on Thursday afternoon.

Arts Illiana administers the grant process for the city, and organizations must apply.

In total, $25,000 in grants were awarded.

The Arts Illiana executive director said the award winners help to make Tere Haute a great place to live by providing programs, education, and entertainment.

This year's winners include Art Spaces, the Swope Art Museum, and the Indiana State University Community School of the Arts.