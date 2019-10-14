Several organizations commit to Veterans Day parade

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - We now know what's next in the process to hold a Veterans Day parade in Terre Haute.
Last month we told you the parade was cancelled because of lack of interest. Well, after our report many of you stepped up to help.
Many people turned out Friday for a meeting to plan it all out.
Officials with the Loyal Veterans Battalion say almost every veterans group in Terre Haute was represented.
They say 3 high school bands have committed to be in the parade, as well as many other groups. Organizers say it’s going to be the largest veterans parade in 25 years.
You can still get involved. There will be a participant meeting on November 4th at 6 P.M. That's at the VFW at 12th and Mulberry in Terre Haute.
