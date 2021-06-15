Several medical devices recalled over cancer concerns

A medical device maker issued a recall on some of their equipment over possible cancer concerns.

It involves breathing devices made by Philips. The recall is for specific Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure, and Mechanical Ventilator devices.

The company says the foam inside of them might degrade and become toxic, possibly causing cancer.

If you have one of the devices, the company says you should stop using it and contact your doctor.

Find detailed information about the impacted products here.