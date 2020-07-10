Several local groups partner to help you learn new job skills

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New skills will help you get a new job. This is why Ivy Tech Community College is partnering with local organizations to help you.

Ivy Tech, the Vigo County Public Library, the United Way, and Work One all came together to put on a virtual event.

Ivy Tech says you can get enrolled in free classes from the virtual event.

The college says those who attend can also take part in career counseling, learn career skills, and connect with financial support.

The event takes place on July 21 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.