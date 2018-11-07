Several local communities receive thousands of dollars for road improvements

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Several Wabash Valley cities are getting money to make their roads better.
On Wednesday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Transportation gave out $100 million.
That money is from the Next Level Roads: Community Crossings initiative.
These are matching funds for local road improvements.
283 cities received some many, with many in the Wabash Valley.
To see the full list, click here.
