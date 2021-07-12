Several law enforcement agencies are covering Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- As the Terre Haute Police Department mourns the loss of Detective Greg Ferency, several local law enforcement agencies are coming in to support them.

As of midnight Monday morning, multiple law enforcement agencies across the Wabash Valley have been assisting the Terre Haute Police Department (THPD) with patrolling roads and responding to calls.

Agency representatives told me that they are here to help support THPD and the Ferency family in every way they can.

"We're all a brotherhood. Whether or not we're wearing a blue uniform, a brown uniform, or a green uniform. We're all working together to provide a safe environment for all of our citizens to live in," said Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames.

The Indiana State Police, West Terre Haute Police Department, and sheriff's offices from Vigo, Vermillion, Sullivan, Clay, and Parke counties will help cover Terre Haute until Wednesday morning.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse told News 10 that his office knows the drill when it comes to fallen officers all too well.

"Unfortunately, we've been through this a few times before, so it's kind of like we know what's going and what to do that needs to get done to make sure we have that coverage," Sheriff Plasse explained.

According to Sheriff Plasse, law enforcement agencies will be assigned to different districts but will be working together like a "Vigo County unit."

Sheriff John Plasse was the Terre Haute Police Chief when officers Brent Long and Rob Pitts died in the line of duty. He said support from local law enforcement agencies helps THPD and the Ferency family.

"Just doing this - covering the city for calls is being there for Greg and his family and the Terre Haute Police Department because we can't stop what we're doing no matter what's going on. We still have to protect and serve,"

The local law enforcement agencies will begin turning the city back over to the Terre Haute Police Department in phases starting at midnight Tuesday evening.

As for Terre Haute residents who may need help from law enforcement, nothing changes on their end. If they need assistance, call dispatch, and one of the agencies on duty will assist.