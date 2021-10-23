Several facilities to be renamed after ISU Board meeting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several locations on ISU's campus will be getting some new names.

The Indiana State University Board of Trustees met Friday. It was an in-person meeting to discuss campus concerns.

Friday, the board talked about their excitement for homecoming returning. it approved a modest salary increase for staff.

They also accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations from alumni. That money will set up scholarships, and programs throughout the university.

Many of these donations resulted in the renaming of facilities:

- Dr. Richard Lyons Burn and Ruth Virginia Naber Burns Lab, the Myers Technology Center

- Larry and Buffy Boulet Mentoring Room, Federal Hall

- Mike and Mary Blackwell Sports Performance Center, Health and Human Services Building

- Dr. Eric M. Hampton Conference Room, University Hall

ISU President Dr. Deborah Curtis called Friday's meeting very positive.

"We are just looking to get back to pre-pandemic levels and growing involvement with Indiana State," ISU President, Dr. Deborah Curtis said.

Dr. Curtis tells News 10 she couldn't be more thankful for the hard work of all the staff and students to push through hard times.