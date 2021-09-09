Several events set for this weekend in 12 Points neighborhood

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several events are happening in the 12 Points neighborhood in Terre Haute this week.

One of those events is opening day for a small business.

There will be things like an ice cream social, rummage sale, and live music on Saturday.

You can also check out the Art Space Bakery, Studio 12, and Humble Pies. They'll have a soft opening on Saturday and Sunday.

You can also swing by the Vinyl Shop, where they will have live music. Community leaders said it's great to see businesses thrive.

You can find the full list of events here.