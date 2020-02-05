Clear
Several dozen local groups receive extra money through four different trusts

The non-profit organizations split a total of $101,500.

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 2:27 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - 57 groups in the area now have a little extra money to help fulfill their missions.

First Financial Bank distributed money from four trusts on Wednesday. The non-profit organizations split a total of $101,500.

One of the recipients was Mental Health America. The group hopes to use the money to benefit its Junior Program in schools.

"Get our youth with prevention, substance abuse, suicide prevention, and we just help them...leadership, bullying, and different skills," Jessica Brown, from Mental Health America said.

Prominent Terre Haute citizens established the trusts through their wills. Charitable Organizations can request the funds each year.

