Several dogs dumped and in bad shape

Knox County sheriff is looking for two men who dumped several dogs in bad shape.

Posted: Nov. 10, 2018 11:40 PM
Updated: Nov. 10, 2018 11:50 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Several dogs are being cared for at a Knox County shelter tonight after authorities say they were dumped and in bad shape.

Knox County Sheriff Mike Morris said at least one of the dog appeared to have been mutilated in some way.

Authorities say they have pictures of who they believe the suspects are and investigators are working with a partial plate.

The sheriff said it happened near the purple head bridge.

They ask that if you have any information to contact them at (812)882-7660.

He said do not go after anyone yourself! 

Morris also said at least one person has been falsely accused and harassed on social media.

The dogs were taken to Vincennes pet port. 

There is no word on their condition at this time.

