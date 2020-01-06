Several departments respond to large Martin County fire

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several fire departments responded to a large fire in Martin County.

Details are few at this time but we do know departments responded to the fire along U.S. Highway 231, just south of the Burns City Turn.

That is near the Martin/Daviess County line.

Fire crews shut down part of 231 to fight the fire. It has since re-opened.

We are working to learn if there were any injuries, although we were told there were no ambulances dispatched to the fire.