'Several companies' developing applications for local casino license

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The application period is open for the Vigo County casino license and according to a spokesperson with the Indiana Gaming Commission, several companies have voiced interest.

The deadline for applications is September 22. The Commission says it hasn't received any official submissions but notes several companies have indicated they're developing proposals. In the past, it has been typical for companies to wait to submit on the due date.

The license application process opened back up after the Commission denied Lucy Luck Gaming's renewal request in June. Local businessman Greg Gibson planned to build a Hard Rock-branded casino on Terre Haute's east side.

At the time of the denial decision, the Commission said Lucy Luck did not have an executive team in place to run the casino and said casino operations were not fully funded. A lawyer for Lucy Luck refuted those claims. Gibson said his team 'worked their tails off' to make this a reality. He said there was a plan for a team, but that there weren't gaming operations actively happening.

Gibson previously said the company may resubmit an application, but that he wasn't sure. So far, there has not been a public update on any steps moving forward.

Under the Commission's rules, the application fee is $50,000. Interested applicants are also required to submit a Vigo County Inland Casino proposal. After receiving the applications and proposals, the Commission will determine a date to take action. Indiana law dedicates this particular casino license to Vigo County.

According to a guidance document by the Commission, "The Commission is committed to ensuring that the applicant selected for the Vigo County casino meets or exceeds all applicable standards and presents the highest potential for successful operation of a casino. It is a top priority Commission to issue this license as expeditiously as possible."