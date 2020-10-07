Turn to the River picks up $10,000 through Duke Energy grant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group working to improve the Wabash River-front is receiving some help.

The Duke Energy Foundation will give $10,000 to Art Spaces for Turn to the River.

The money will go to the project to link downtown Terre Haute to the Wabash River.

Organizers hope to accomplish this through a revitalized central city/county government plaza.

Here's a look at other Wabash Valley groups or communities who received grants: