Several charges dropped, including rape, domestic battery, and strangulation as part of Terre Haute man's plea agreement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A judge has accepted a plea agreement for a Terre Haute man who is facing seven felonies and one misdemeanor.

Those charges include rape, criminal confinement, domestic battery, strangulation, criminal recklessness, and check fraud.

Under the amended plea agreement, Joshua Jackson pleaded guilty to criminal confinement and check fraud.

The remaining charges have been dropped.

Due to credit for time served, the court said Johnson has served his two years for the check fraud case.

For the criminal confinement charge, Johnson must serve a year and a half with the department of corrections and three and a half years on formal probation.

Johnson will also not be allowed to have contact with the victim and is subject to counseling sessions.