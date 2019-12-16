Clear
Several bring their pets to say hi to Santa at the mall

People were able to take their four-legged family members to go say hi to Santa.

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 10:56 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids aren't the only ones showing Santa they have been good girls and boys.

People were able to take their four-legged family members to go say hi to Santa.

It happened at Honey Creek Mall or The Haute Center Mall, in Terre Haute.

Several families came out to continue their family traditions.

You won't have any more chances to take your pets to see Santa this year at the mall...but you can bring your children until Christmas Eve.

