Clear

A young life taken too soon; community members gather to remember the life of Rylee Rogers

Many in the community are still mourning the loss of 16-year-old Rylee Rogers. The teen was killed in a car accident early Saturday morning.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 9:06 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- Many in the community are still mourning the loss of 16-year-old Rylee Rogers.

She was killed in a car accident early Saturday morning.

The teen was just a junior at Northview High School before she passed. Her parents describe Rogers as soft-spoken... but a kind girl with a passion for volleyball. 

"She was a quiet person she kind of stuck to herself a lot, but she was the sweetest girl ever and she would do anything for anyone," Karen Rogers said.

So far, it's been an incredibly tough experience on the family.

"We're in shock we just want to wake up from this nightmare honestly," Karen said.

Both of her parents say they want to keep her memory alive through volleyball. 

"I will continue to coach the team that she played for and that's how I'll keep her here with me. It's something we bonded on every week," Ryan Rogers said.

Roger's team members and head coach plan to do the same.

Northview head coach, Erica Garrison, tell us the girls on the team are still healing from the news but plan to make sure Rogers is not forgotten.

"The girls are a lot stronger than I give them credit for. You give them something to fight for and they want to make this season about Rylee, so I think they're gonna honor her by having another great season at Northview," Garrison said.

In addition to the teams support, counselors and pastors will be on the school grounds Monday morning at 10 a.m. This will give students the opportunity to talk freely about the loss of Rogers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Showers and storms Monday; nice the rest of the week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A young life taken too soon; community members gather to remember the life of Rylee Rogers

Image

Afternoon storms, partly sunny. High: 81°

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Construction to start on Clinton health facility

Image

Parents of Rylee Rogers remember daughter killed in crash

Image

News 10 confirms 1 killed in motorcycle vs. car crash

Image

Donations cover cost of 8 memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

Image

Salvation Army backpack giveaway starts Monday

Image

Child advocacy group is expanding, in need of donations

Image

Local park now open to watercrafts

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois