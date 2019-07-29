A young life taken too soon; community members gather to remember the life of Rylee Rogers

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- Many in the community are still mourning the loss of 16-year-old Rylee Rogers.

She was killed in a car accident early Saturday morning.

The teen was just a junior at Northview High School before she passed. Her parents describe Rogers as soft-spoken... but a kind girl with a passion for volleyball.

"She was a quiet person she kind of stuck to herself a lot, but she was the sweetest girl ever and she would do anything for anyone," Karen Rogers said.

So far, it's been an incredibly tough experience on the family.

"We're in shock we just want to wake up from this nightmare honestly," Karen said.

Both of her parents say they want to keep her memory alive through volleyball.

"I will continue to coach the team that she played for and that's how I'll keep her here with me. It's something we bonded on every week," Ryan Rogers said.

Roger's team members and head coach plan to do the same.

Northview head coach, Erica Garrison, tell us the girls on the team are still healing from the news but plan to make sure Rogers is not forgotten.

"The girls are a lot stronger than I give them credit for. You give them something to fight for and they want to make this season about Rylee, so I think they're gonna honor her by having another great season at Northview," Garrison said.

In addition to the teams support, counselors and pastors will be on the school grounds Monday morning at 10 a.m. This will give students the opportunity to talk freely about the loss of Rogers.