Several Wabash Valley schools receive a portion of $19 million for safety

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana schools are receiving millions of dollars for school safety from the State Department of Homeland Security.

The Indiana Secured School Board approved $19 million for 429 schools.

LOCAL SCHOOLS RECEIVING MONEY Clay Community Schools - $50,031

Washington Community Schools - $25,000

Bloomfield School District - $18,000

Eastern Greene Schools - $24,300

Linton-Stockton School Corporation - $30,000

M S D Shakamak Schools - $15,000

White River Valley School District - $35,000

North Knox School Corp - $32,500

South Knox School Corp - $20,000

Vincennes Community School Corp - $50,000

North Central Parke Comm Schl Corp - $5,000

Southwest Parke Com Sch Corp - $36,000

Dugger Union Community School Corp - $4,700

Rural Community Schools Inc - $14,556

Southwest School Corporation - $91,143

North Vermillion Com Sch Corp - $35,000

South Vermillion Com Sch Corp - $50,010

Holy Cross School - $32,959

Saint Patrick School - $23,310

Vigo County School Corp - $21,400

Several schools in the Wabash Valley will receive some of that money.

The board approved to partially or fully fund safety projects for those schools.

That includes things like school resource officers, firearms training for staff, and threat assessment.

It also approved to fully fund some health and wellness initiatives.

The schools will match the funding.

Education leaders say more than $35 million will be invested in school safety this year.

