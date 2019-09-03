Clear

Several Wabash Valley schools receive a portion of $19 million for safety

Indiana schools are receiving millions of dollars for school safety from the State Department of Homeland Security.

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana schools are receiving millions of dollars for school safety from the State Department of Homeland Security.

The Indiana Secured School Board approved $19 million for 429 schools.

LOCAL SCHOOLS RECEIVING MONEY 

Clay Community Schools - $50,031
Washington Community Schools - $25,000
Bloomfield School District - $18,000
Eastern Greene Schools - $24,300
Linton-Stockton School Corporation - $30,000
M S D Shakamak Schools - $15,000
White River Valley School District - $35,000
North Knox School Corp - $32,500
South Knox School Corp - $20,000
Vincennes Community School Corp - $50,000
North Central Parke Comm Schl Corp - $5,000
Southwest Parke Com Sch Corp - $36,000
Dugger Union Community School Corp - $4,700
Rural Community Schools Inc - $14,556
Southwest School Corporation - $91,143
North Vermillion Com Sch Corp - $35,000
South Vermillion Com Sch Corp - $50,010
Holy Cross School - $32,959
Saint Patrick School - $23,310
Vigo County School Corp - $21,400

Several schools in the Wabash Valley will receive some of that money.

The board approved to partially or fully fund safety projects for those schools.

That includes things like school resource officers, firearms training for staff, and threat assessment.

It also approved to fully fund some health and wellness initiatives.

The schools will match the funding.

Education leaders say more than $35 million will be invested in school safety this year.

To see what schools will receive grants, click here.

