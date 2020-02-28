Clear
Several Wabash Valley schools receive Digital Learning Grants

The Vigo County School Corporation is one of several area schools to receive $50,000 for digital learning.

Posted: Feb 28, 2020 6:40 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Several Wabash Valley schools are receiving grants for digital learning.

The Vigo County School Corporation is one of the recipients.

The school corporation received $50,000 from the Indiana Department of Education.

This money will benefit students and staff.

Students in kindergarten through 5th grade will have the opportunity to engage with STEM lessons through technology.

Teachers will have the opportunity to gain further education on technology trends and models.

"As part of our strategic plan, we have a goal that is focused on engaging students, exciting students, about technology, and so this grant will move us forward in professional development,” said Karen Goeller, Deputy Superintendent, Vigo County School Corporation.

52 districts across Indiana were awarded digital technology grants. $2.5 million in funding was distributed.

