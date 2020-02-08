Several Wabash Valley post offices to host Passport Fair

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - If you plan to travel out of the county - you'll need a passport.

Some Indiana post offices are hosting Passport Fairs on Saturday, February 8.

The U.S. Postal Service recommends applying for a passport at least eight weeks before a trip out of the country.

You'll need proof of citizenship and identity.

A passport picture costs $15. A passport costs $145.

The Passport Fairs are happening at the Crane Post in Martin County, The Bedford Post Office in Lawrence County, and the Vincennes Post Office on Broadway Street.

You can reach out to the U.S. Postal Service for more information.