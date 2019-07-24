Several Wabash Valley fire departments receive grants

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several Wabash Valley Fire Departments have received a boost in funding.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry Awarded 46-Indiana counties' volunteer fire assistance grants.

The grants total more than $297,000.

The money will be used for training, install dry hydrants, or purchase necessary equipment.

Volunteer departments in Clay, Daviess, Greene, Knox, Parke, Sullivan, and Vermillion Counties received funding.

Each department received anywhere from $1,000 to $5,000.