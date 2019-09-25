Several Wabash Valley counties set to receive income tax increase next week

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Several Wabash Valley counties are set to receive income tax increases at the beginning of October, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue.
In our area, Clay, Greene, Owen, Putnam, and Sullivan Counties will see an increase, which starts on October 1.
The Department of Revenue says the local income tax rates are set by county officials, and then reported to their department.
See a list of the counties impacted below.
- Clay County: 0.0235, increased from 0.0225
- Clinton County: 0.0245, increased from 0.0225
- Greene County: 0.0195, increased from 0.0175
- Hancock County: 0.0194, increased from 0.0174
- Hendricks County: 0.017, increased from 0.015
- Johnson County: 0.012, increased from 0.01
- Ohio County: 0.015, increased from 0.0125
- Owen County: 0.014, increased from 0.013
- Putnam County: 0.021, increased from 0.02
- Sullivan County: 0.017, increased from 0.006
- Whitley County: 0.016829, increased from 0.014829
The Department of Revenue sent two separate news releases received by News 10 on Wednesday. One of them inaccurately stated Vigo County, and three other counties, would see a tax increase.
On Thursday, a spokesperson for the Department of Revenue said, "We apologize for the confusion. There were several inaccuracies yesterday that have now been resolved."
*This story was updated on Thursday to change inaccurate information provided to News 10 via a press release from the Indiana Department of Revenue.
