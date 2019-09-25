Several Wabash Valley counties set to receive income tax increase next week

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Several Wabash Valley counties are set to receive income tax increases at the beginning of October, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue.

In our area, Clay, Greene, Owen, Putnam, and Sullivan Counties will see an increase, which starts on October 1.

The Department of Revenue says the local income tax rates are set by county officials, and then reported to their department.

See a list of the counties impacted below.

Clay County: 0.0235, increased from 0.0225

Clinton County: 0.0245, increased from 0.0225

Greene County: 0.0195, increased from 0.0175

Hancock County: 0.0194, increased from 0.0174

Hendricks County: 0.017, increased from 0.015

Johnson County: 0.012, increased from 0.01

Ohio County: 0.015, increased from 0.0125

Owen County: 0.014, increased from 0.013

Putnam County: 0.021, increased from 0.02

Sullivan County: 0.017, increased from 0.006

Whitley County: 0.016829, increased from 0.014829

The Department of Revenue sent two separate news releases received by News 10 on Wednesday. One of them inaccurately stated Vigo County, and three other counties, would see a tax increase.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the Department of Revenue said, "We apologize for the confusion. There were several inaccuracies yesterday that have now been resolved."

Learn more here.

*This story was updated on Thursday to change inaccurate information provided to News 10 via a press release from the Indiana Department of Revenue.