Several Wabash Valley counties, including Vigo, set to receive income tax increase next week

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Several Wabash Valley counties are set to receive income tax increases.
That's according to the Indiana Department of Revenue.
In our area, Vigo, Clay, Greene, Owen, Putnam, and Sullivan Counties will see the hike.
The increases start on October 1.
The Department of Revenue says the local income tax rates are set by county officials, and then reported to their department.
See a list of the counties impacted below.
- DeKalb County: 0.0213, increased from 0.02
- Floyd County: 0.0135, increased from 0.0115
- Fulton County: 0.0238, increased from 0.0193
- Vigo County: 0.02, increased from 0.0125
- Clay County: 0.0235, increased from 0.0225
- Clinton County: 0.0245, increased from 0.0225
- Greene County: 0.0195, increased from 0.0175
- Hancock County: 0.0194, increased from 0.0174
- Hendricks County: 0.017, increased from 0.015
- Johnson County: 0.012, increased from 0.01
- Ohio County: 0.015, increased from 0.0125
- Owen County: 0.014, increased from 0.013
- Putnam County: 0.021, increased from 0.02
- Sullivan County: 0.017, increased from 0.006
- Whitley County: 0.016829, increased from 0.014829
