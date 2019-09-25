Several Wabash Valley counties, including Vigo, set to receive income tax increase next week

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Several Wabash Valley counties are set to receive income tax increases.

That's according to the Indiana Department of Revenue.

In our area, Vigo, Clay, Greene, Owen, Putnam, and Sullivan Counties will see the hike.

The increases start on October 1.

The Department of Revenue says the local income tax rates are set by county officials, and then reported to their department.

See a list of the counties impacted below.

DeKalb County: 0.0213, increased from 0.02

Floyd County: 0.0135, increased from 0.0115

Fulton County: 0.0238, increased from 0.0193

Vigo County: 0.02, increased from 0.0125

Clay County: 0.0235, increased from 0.0225

Clinton County: 0.0245, increased from 0.0225

Greene County: 0.0195, increased from 0.0175

Hancock County: 0.0194, increased from 0.0174

Hendricks County: 0.017, increased from 0.015

Johnson County: 0.012, increased from 0.01

Ohio County: 0.015, increased from 0.0125

Owen County: 0.014, increased from 0.013

Putnam County: 0.021, increased from 0.02

Sullivan County: 0.017, increased from 0.006

Whitley County: 0.016829, increased from 0.014829

Learn more here.