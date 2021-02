WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several Wabash Valley counties have entered the 'blue' status on the latest Indiana State

Department of Health COVID-19 map.

The blue status means there are less than 10 new cases per 100,000 people and the seven-day positivity rate is less than 5 percent.

The state lists Vermillion, Sullivan, and Daviess Counties in the blue status.