Several Wabash Valley communities receive money from Community Crossings grant

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local communities will receive state money for road projects.
On Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Transportation awarded nearly $5.5 million in grant money. It was through the Community Crossings matching grant program.
Vigo, Clay, Sullivan, and Vermillion Counties each received $1 million for local road projects.
Several cities also received matching grants. One of those was Shelburn.
The city received nearly $500,000.
Brazil, Clinton, Harmony, and Hymera also received money.
The grants can go to anything from sign replacement to bridge preservation.
