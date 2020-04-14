Several Wabash Valley communities receive money from Community Crossings grant

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local communities will receive state money for road projects.

On Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Transportation awarded nearly $5.5 million in grant money. It was through the Community Crossings matching grant program.

Vigo, Clay, Sullivan, and Vermillion Counties each received $1 million for local road projects.

Several cities also received matching grants. One of those was Shelburn.

The city received nearly $500,000.

Brazil, Clinton, Harmony, and Hymera also received money.

The grants can go to anything from sign replacement to bridge preservation.