Several Wabash Valley communities receive EPA money to clean contaminated properties

The United States Environmental Protection Agency is working to clean up some communities in Indiana - including right here in the Wabash Valley.

The EPA is working to give more than $2 million to seven communities around the state.

That's to clean up contaminated properties.

Washington, Vincennes, Daviess County, Knox County, and Terre Haute are all receiving a portion.

In Terre Haute, they will be focused on the Coke and Carbon site.

“I am very pleased that the City of Terre Haute has been awarded a Community-Wide Assessment Grant from the EPA. These types of grant are critical for communities like ours to begin the process of assessing environmental issues, conduct related planning activities, and developing site-specific cleanup plans for brownfield sites. Without these funds, it would be difficult for us to get started on this important environmental cleanup work in our city,” Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said.

The goal is to help clean up the environment and get these sites ready to be used for other things.