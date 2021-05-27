Several Vigo County schools to take part in Summer Lunch Program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Vigo County School Corporation is working to combat summer hunger.

Several schools will offer hot meals to those under the age of 18.

School officials tell us any students in the Wabash Valley rely on school for daily lunches.

Without the Summer Lunch Program, officials with the corporation tell News 10 students would go hungry.

The corporation says will offer breakfast and lunch over the summer.

Woodrow Wilson Middle School, Terre Haute South Vigo High School. Honey Creek Middle School and Meadows Elementary will all offer the meals.

Breakfast will be given from 7:30 A.M. until 8:15 A.M. and lunch will be given out from 11:30 A.M. until noon.