Several Vigo County businesses honored by the governor for longevity and service

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business has received recognition for longevity and service.

On Wednesday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb awarded 101 Indiana companies and organizations.

In Vigo County, the governor awarded Gibault Children's Services.

It's an organization that deals with behavior problems, substance abuse, learning, and various clinical issues.

The facility received the honor for its 100 years of operation.

Two Vigo County companies received honors with the Half Century Award.

The governor awarded CDI Inc. for 54-years and the Hamilton Center for 50-years in business.