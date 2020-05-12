Several Indiana utilities ask to raise rates to recover lost revenue due to COVID-19

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Your gas and electric bills may go up thanks in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A group of Indiana utilities has asked the utility regulatory commission for permission to charge customers more.

That's to recover revenue lost during the pandemic. They claim the healthcare crisis and government orders resulted in significant losses.

They've also seen an increase in overtime, sick time, and employees in self-isolation.

Duke Energy is among the companies that filed the petition.

The companies did not provide how much they expect to lose due to the pandemic.