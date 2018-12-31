Clear
Seven days left: Sears' days are numbered in Terre Haute

That's according to a sign a News 10 staffer saw at the entrance to the Honey Creek Mall location on Monday.

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 1:08 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The days are numbered for Terre Haute's Sears location.

The sign says the store is in its last seven days.

We first reported Sears would be closing the Honey Creek Mall location back in October.

Liquidation sales started soon after that.

On Friday night, a hedge fund controlled by Eddie Lampert bid $4.4 billion for the company's operating assets.

The deal by Sears' chairman would keep about 425 Sears and Kmart stores open for business — 260 or so fewer than the retailer had when it filed for bankruptcy on October 15.

