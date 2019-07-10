Set-up underway for annual St. Ben's Fun Fest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Family fun is coming this weekend in downtown Terre Haute.

It's the 2019 St. Benedict Community Festival.

Set-up for the festival started on Wednesday and will continue for the next couple of days.

This is the 23rd year for the festival.

It will feature live music, children's games, food, a silent auction, cash prizes, church tours, and a beer garden.

"We have a new beer this year, from the brewery is providing us...a Saint Ben's 'hoppy mock beer' just for the festival," Dan Weber, the festival committee co-chair said.

The two-day festival happens this Friday and Saturday from 5:00 p.m. until midnight, both nights.

Live music starts each night at 6:00.

On Friday, you can catch rock and roll music, and on Saturday...it will be country music.

Admission is $5 with kids 13 and under getting in for free.

The money raised from the festival will help maintain the St. Benedict church and its soup kitchen.