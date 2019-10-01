Clear

Set-up underway for annual Covered Bridge Festival

We are just over a week away from Indiana's largest festival.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 3:49 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are just over a week away from Indiana's largest festival.

We are talking about the Covered Bridge Festival in Parke County.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flock to the area during the 10-day festival.

Set-up is already underway in Bridgeton.

Vendors are putting up tents, and parking spots are being cleared.

Mansfield and Rockville are two other hot spots.

The festival starts on October 11 and runs through the 20th.

Learn more about the festival here. 

