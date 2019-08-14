Set-up underway for Ribs on the River at Fairbanks Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 caught up with workers on Wednesday as they prepare for Ribs on the River.
The event features several different rib vendors from around the country.
There will also be live bands and a beer garden.
It all starts on Thursday at Fairbanks Park.
Admission to the event is $3.
It happens from 3:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. and continues through Saturday.
