Set-up for Banks of the Wabash Festival underway, find out when the first wristband night is here

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Set-up underway for the Banks of the Wabash Festival in Terre Haute.
It starts on Thursday and runs through next Saturday.
This Friday is wristband night, meaning you can ride unlimited rides for $25.
There will Bingo, food, and music each day.
See the full schedule below, or app users, click here to see it.
