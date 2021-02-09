A set thermostat does not mean set energy usage

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- When the temperatures drop, your impulse might be to bump up your thermostat. Before you do that, remember, you're going to have to pay for that later.

Many factors can increase our energy bill in the winter: space heaters, electronics, and the most popular one, your heating system.

Lew Middleton, a spokesperson for Duke Energy, explained that just because you keep your thermostat at a set temperature, does not mean you'll use less energy.

"If you want the temperature to be 70 inside on a day when it is 20 outside, well now you're talking about a 50-degree difference. Your heating system is going to be working longer and harder, and using more energy in order to make up that difference," said Middleton.

During these winter months, Middleton's best advice is to set your thermostat at the lowest, comfortable setting. By doing that, you use less energy and you can better control your bill.

You can track your monthly, daily, and even hourly usage through the Duke Energy app.

If you find yourself struggling to pay your increased energy bill, Duke Energy does have resources to help you.

Middleton says there are several options you can choose from.

"A lot of customers tend to want to just hide their eyes and say "You know, I just don't want to think about it. The thing to do is, not run away from it, or ignore it, but to call us right away," said Middleton.

Duke energy's customer service line is 1-800-521-2232.

Available assistance options are the Helping Hand program, Payment Arrangements, and the Energy Assistance Program.