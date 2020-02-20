Serving differently: Local law enforcement takes part in annual Tip a Cop event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An annual event is bringing in some tips for a good cause.
It's the Tip a Cop event.
Local law enforcement got their hands dirty severing on Thursday evening at Texas Road House in Terre Haute.
The event raises money for the Indiana Special Olympics.
To learn more about the Indiana Special Olympics, click here.
