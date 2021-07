TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department has released details on the services for Detective Greg Ferency.

Visitation for Ferency will take place on Monday, July 12, from 2 pm to 7 pm at the Hulman Center.

Ferency's funeral will be the following day, Tuesday, July 13 at 11 am. This will also take place at the Hulman Center.