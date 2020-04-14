Services set for Terre Haute firefighter who lost his life to COVID-19

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Arrangements have been set for a Terre Haute firefighter who died after getting COVID-19.
Firefighter John Schoffstall passed away Sunday morning. The 41-year-old worked at Terre Haute Department Station Five.
He was also a business owner and coached youth sports.
LINK | TERRE HAUTE FIREFIGHTER DIES WITH COVID-19
Services will be on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.
The funeral will take place in the parking lot of West Vigo High School. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery.
If you are attending the services - you should stay in your vehicle to follow social distancing guidelines.
We also plan to carry a live stream on WTHITV.com.
