Services set for THPD K9s Diesel and Luca

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute Police Department K9 officer has died.

THPD announced on Friday K9 officer Diesel IV was laid to rest last month.

He would have been 14 on Tuesday.

Diesel joined the department in 2007 with his handler, Officer Todd Haller.

He worked as a narcotics detection dog and assisted with dangerous searches and seizures until 2018.

He also received several awards in the K9 Olympics.

According to Haller, services will be at 10:00 a.m. on September, 26 at the Cross Tabernacle Church in Terre Haute.

There will also be services for K9 Office Luca at that time. We are waiting for more details on Luca's death.