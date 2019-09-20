TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute Police Department K9 officer has died.
THPD announced on Friday K9 officer Diesel IV was laid to rest last month.
He would have been 14 on Tuesday.
Diesel joined the department in 2007 with his handler, Officer Todd Haller.
He worked as a narcotics detection dog and assisted with dangerous searches and seizures until 2018.
He also received several awards in the K9 Olympics.
According to Haller, services will be at 10:00 a.m. on September, 26 at the Cross Tabernacle Church in Terre Haute.
There will also be services for K9 Office Luca at that time. We are waiting for more details on Luca's death.
Related Content
- Services set for THPD K9s Diesel and Luca
- Services set for THPD K9 Officer Arie
- THPD welcomes new K9 officer
- THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues
- THPD K9 passes away from medical complications
- THPD to honor K9 in special service, efforts to secure new K9 underway
- You can help THPD get a new K9 Officer
- Local store donates $10,000 to THPD for a new K9
- THPD Investigating Shots Fired
- THPD hosts CODA fundraiser
Scroll for more content...